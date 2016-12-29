NC Democratic Party chair quits

RALEIGH (AP) — The head of the state Democratic Party will step down after one term, saying she accomplished what she set out to do when she became party chair in early 2015.

Patsy Keever tells multiple media outlets that she sought the job two years ago to stabilize the party and that she never intended to serve more than one term.

Under her leadership, Democrat Roy Cooper ousted Republican incumbent Pat McCrory to become governor, and Democrat Mike Morgan unseated Republican Bob Edmunds on the state Supreme Court. In addition, the party had about $1.8 million on hand at the end of the most recent campaign finance reporting period.

Outgoing state Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin has announced that he is seeking the job, which the party’s executive committee will fill Feb. 11.