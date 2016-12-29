Man accused of stabbing 1-year-old son

WILMINGTON (AP) — New Hanover County authorities accuse a 28-year-old father of trying to kill his 1-year-old son with a knife.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says David Batchelor of Wilmington is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and child abuse.

The Wilmington Star-News reported that arrest warrants say Batchelor stabbed his son in the stomach and through the spinal cord Dec. 22, causing internal organs to spill out. The baby has been in critical care following several surgeries.

Batchelor is in jail on a $2.5 million bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.