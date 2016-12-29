FEMA payout at $22.5M

LUMBERTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed more than $22.5 million in Robeson County for relief following Hurricane Matthew, making it easily the top money recipient in a seven-county region.

According to the agency, 18,079 registrations for aid were filed in Robeson County and $22,589,818.77 in recovery funds had been approved as of Tuesday. The statewide numbers were 77,841 registrations and $86 million.

The registration numbers reflect the number of claims for assistance that have been filed, said Nate Custer, FEMA media relations specialist, not the number approved.

“There will be a whittling down process,” Custer said.

The deadline for filing for a claim is Jan. 9. That can be done at the old Kmart in Lumberton, where FEMA officials have set up shop. The center’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.The office will be closed Monday for New Year’s and will reopen on Tuesday.

Cumberland County had the second highest numbers with 14,150 claims filed and $14,175,032.70 approved. Following in order are: Bladen County, 2,876 registrations, and $2,131,058.02 paid; Hoke, 1,850 and $697,811.24; Scotland County, 472 and $90,482.22; Richmond, 137 and $66,017.99; and Anson County, 78 and $9,201.04.

When Hurricane Matthew struck on Oct. 8, Robeson County and its county seat, Lumberton, were among the hardest hit areas in North Carolina and during the flooding that followed. Robeson was one of the original 10 counties approved for FEMA assistance after the storm. That number grew to 45 after FEMA conducted surveys of affected areas in the state, according Custer.

More than 7,000 structures were damaged in Robeson County, and about 5,000 people were forced to flee their homes. Many of these people remain in local hotels under a FEMA temporary assistance program.

They are facing a deadline of Jan. 7 for having to exit those hotels, although an extension is possible.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance program deadline is not firm, Custer said. FEMA officials still are studying options. Among them are finding rental property and placing people with friends and relatives. Another option is finding property on which to place manufactured homes, the cost of which FEMA would absorb.

“This is a slow-moving last resort,” Custer said.

The manufactured home option has been used in the past in different states, and in a few cases in North Carolina, Custer said. But there are many factors, such as finding available land with the proper utility hookups, that make employing the option difficult.

For those who can’t visit the Kmart center, there are other ways to file a claim. A person can download FEMA’s mobile app or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, can call 800-462-7585.

T.C. Hunter Staff writer

.T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-416-5649.

