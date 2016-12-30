Dogs killed to stop attack

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed two dogs after Fayetteville police say the canines attacked two people in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Fayetteville police spokesman Officer Shawn Strepay says the Labrador retrievers attacked a Home Depot manager and another woman, nearly dragging her to the ground on Friday.

An off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy, who has not been identified, shot the dogs.

Strepay says the manager was treated for minor injuries and the woman suffered a severe cut.

The dogs’ owner, Alfred Benitez, says he was inside the store when the dogs got out of his SUV. He says the canines were not trained to attack and were let out of the vehicle by someone trying to break into it.