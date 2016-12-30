Frigid tonight, 2017 will bring rain

LUMBERTON — 2016 is almost done, but it won’t exit before giving Robeson County residents one more blast of frigid air.

The National Weather Service says that tonight’s temperatures will dip into the mid-20s, and that it might feel a bit colder as winds will be gusty, adding to the discomfort of those who venture out.

It will warm up slightly on New Year’s Eve, with highs in the mid-50s and winds that will be diminishing, and clouds will begin rolling in. Those who are out celebrating the arrival of 2017 can expect temperatures right around 40 degrees, and if alcohol is part of the celebration, it can make you more vulnerable to cold weather.

The new year will bring warmer temperatures, but also rain, rain and then more rain.

The forecast for New Year’s Day is for temperatures in the mid-60s, and for the rain to get here shortly after noon, so it might be a good day to recover from too much revelry and watch some NFL football.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday offer more of the same, with temperatures hovering around the mid-50s and periods of rain.