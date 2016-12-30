Lewis surrenders cooking duties

LUMBERTON — Randy Lewis may have served his last meal to Robeson County residents trapped in motels since Hurricane Matthew, however his mission seems to have a long-term solution.

Since Nov. 9, Lewis has been spearheading the effort to get daily hot meals to the hundreds of people stranded at motels around Lumberton. After nearly two months of the daily grind of soliciting donations, rounding up volunteers, cooking meals and delivering them to 10 motels, Lewis has declared himself in need of a break. Robeson County and a faith-based disaster relief mission is now taking the lead.

“I’m just physically exhausted,” Lewis said. “Fifty-something days on my feet. I’m mentally exhausted.”

Stepping into Lewis’ role are people he has been working with for several weeks. The Rev. Jose Ortega of the National Association of Christian Churches has set up his mobile kitchen in a building owned by Robeson County and is feeding the hundreds of people in temporary housing.

Those in need of a meal now need to contact Robeson County Department of Social Services. A master list of all who need meals is being maintained. The list currently has about 350 names on it. Those in need of daily hot meals can register by calling the Department of Social Services at 910-671-3500.

Ortega and volunteers from Robeson County government worked out of a small brick building on Barker Ten Mile Road to set up a long-term solution to feeding those in need, specifically people unable to leave their hotel rooms. Hundreds of Robeson County residents who lost their homes are still being sheltered in motels under a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

Wendy Sampson, director of Robeson County’s recreation department, said the county is working with Ortega and will reimburse his organization for many of its expenses. Sampson, Robeson County Water Department Director Nicole Brooks and others have been volunteering during their vacation to help get the feeding operation established.

Ortega’s organization specializes in helping areas recovering from disasters. The National Association of Christian Churches is a nonprofit based in Houston with a mission “to help communities like yours get back on their feet after a disaster.”

His team has been on the ground since October helping in various ways. Brooks said Robeson County was contacted by Ortega during the early days of the recovery. Then acting public information officer Kellie Blue, who is county finance director, received the call from Ortega after they discovered their work was not needed in Florida, Brooks said.

“We usually partner in a community for up to two years after a disaster,” Ortega said in a letter to Robeson County. “We have been asked by some of your staff if we can provide feeding for up to 1,000 people living in hotels and for up to one year. We would be happy to partner with your county and the organizations in the area in providing three meals per day to the people.”

The ingredients are coming from the Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville, a nonprofit that works to feed the hungry.

Lewis’ efforts are not completely finished.

“What we are going to do, as of today (Wednesday), is Lumberton Christian Care they are going to help me to prepare the meals for the elderly, the bedridden,” he said. “We have about 60 of those between 10 hotels. I still have to have volunteers to deliver that.”

Lewis has a GoFundMe.com page to collect donations with a little more than $2,500 pledged. He plans to pass that money to the Rev. Michael Cummings, with the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, to help continue the project. Cummings said Wednesday he is part of the county’s drive to feed those in need.

Hurricane Matthew victims receive a meal delivered via a relief effort led by Randy Lewis. Lewis stepped aside this week to let Robeson County and a Texas-based disaster relief organization take over the work. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Lewisw.jpg Hurricane Matthew victims receive a meal delivered via a relief effort led by Randy Lewis. Lewis stepped aside this week to let Robeson County and a Texas-based disaster relief organization take over the work.

Faith-based group to feed displaced residents

By Mike Gellatly [email protected]

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellaty

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellaty