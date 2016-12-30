City acknowledges some billing errors

LUMBERTON — About 5 percent of the 10,000 customers receiving their power from Lumberton — roughly 500 — may have received incorrect bills for October because of the disruption of utility services during Hurricane Matthew, the city’s Public Services Department director said.

But Linda Oxendine said Thursday an error rate of 5 percent is “pretty good” since recent bills have been put together manually. She also said affected residents shouldn’t fret as no one will have to pay for more power than they used.

“If a billing error occurred and went undiscovered prior to the next billing period, at that time any error would be corrected based on actual meter readings.” Oxendine said.

Three of the city’s seven trucks used for metering were damaged by floodwaters, making on-site meter readings difficult, Oxendine said. She said that the city used estimates based on a user’s history, and then monthly bills for October were reduced by 25 percent to ensure that customers were not charged for the week that electricity was not available.

“When manual adjustments have to be made there is always the chance of some human error,” she said.

The storm hit Oct. 8 and it was the third week October before operations at the Utilities Department were somewhat back to normal, according to Oxendine. For the first two weeks in October, city staff focused on immediate recovery needs, such as seeing that residents were safe and receiving such necessities as food and water.

“The town was completely shifted off of its axis,” she said. “…We are making steps back to normal, but we are still behind in such things as collecting involuntary disconnection charges by about a month.”

Oxendine said the city’s response to Hurricane Matthew was quick.

“My staff came in immediately and got out on the street,” she said. “We were concerned at that time with immediate recovery. Electric billing was the least of the things we had on our mind.”

Oxendine said that even if people were displaced from their homes and there has been no use of any utilities since the storm, they can still expect a monthly bill of about $60 if they have open accounts with the city. That covers flat fees that each customer must pay per month for electric, water, sewer, garbage and stormwater services, she said.

“These flat fees are not unusual and unique to Lumberton,” Oxendine said. “They are common.”

Because the manual system of metering is still being used, some customers may still find errors in their January bills.

“There is still the human factor involved,” she said.

The city will work with customers to rectify any problems with their utility bills, Oxendine said. There is a process that is being used to review and evaluate if a utility account is incorrect and needs adjusting because of the hurricane.

Oxendine also said property owners who have been displaced should not assume that their utility services have been disconnected. The property owner must file a disconnection request with the city.

