FEMA center closed Monday

LUMBERTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center in Lumberton will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

The center, which is located in the old Kmart on Kahn Drive, will reopen on Tuesday, according to FEMA. The center’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The deadline for filing for an assistance application is Jan. 9. For those who can’t visit the Kmart center, there are other ways to file a claim. A person can download FEMA’s mobile app or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, can call 800-462-7585.