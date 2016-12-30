Photograph reunited with child’s family

LUMBERTON — A family with deep roots in Lumberton has been reunited with a prized family photograph, all because a stranger from Virginia cared enough not to toss it away, and instead let this newspaper use our reach to do some work.

The Robesonian on Christmas Day published the photograph of the little boy on a hobby horse, and Shirley King, who doesn’t give her age, recognized it as a picture of her grandson, Brian Jeremy White, who lives in Albany, Georgia, where his mother Brenda White — Ms. King’s daughter — also lives.

Ms. King was not feeling well when she contacted The Robesonian and admitted to being a bit camera shy, so the photograph, accompanying card, and the envelope have been mailed to her P.O. Box.

Ms. King said she was flooded out of her home when Hurricane Matthew hit, and believes the photograph was blown away when some possessions were taken outside of the home and placed near the street.

It was in remarkably good shape considering all the water when it was found by Katie Williams, who lives in Halifax, Virginia, and was in Lumberton doing some yard work at a home she owns. She sent the photograph and the following note.

“I own property that was damaged by the flood. While cleaning outside, I raked up this picture. I just couldn’t throw the picture away. It might have been the only one. God had his hand in this for sure. You would think that the picture would have been damaged beyond recognizing who the child was after the storm. God is an awesome God. If you have it in your heart, post this picture in your newspaper to return back to the proper owner. Thank you in advance. I am from Virginia. I was cleaning this past Saturday.

“Thanks, Katie Williams.”

The card was dated Nov. 28.

We published a short story on Christmas Day, and it turned out to be a present for Ms. King and her daughter and grandson. The lone enduring mystery is the No. 73 written on the back of the card, which Ms. Williams and this newspaper figured was the year the photograph was taken. But White was born in 1991, and turned 25 on Sept. 1.

Ms. King said she plans to contract Williams.

“I’d like to thank her very much for what she did,” Ms. King said, “and thanks to the newspaper for doing the article.”

We were pleased to help with the reunion.

The Robesonian received this card and photograph inside this envelope from a woman in Virginia who found it in Lumberton while cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew. She hoped we would publish it so it would find the family of the child, and that is what happened. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_mystery.jpg The Robesonian received this card and photograph inside this envelope from a woman in Virginia who found it in Lumberton while cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew. She hoped we would publish it so it would find the family of the child, and that is what happened.

Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649.

