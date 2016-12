LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners have canceled its Monday meeting in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The board holds its regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month in the commissioners’ room of the county administration building on North Elm Street.

According to Tom Taylor, the board’s chairman, the next regular meeting will be held on Jan. 17, a Tuesday, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is also a holiday.