Pet of the week

Plum is vey active but very sweet. We believe her to be a black Labrador Retreiver mix. She’s a months old, weighs 30 pounds, is up to date on all vaccinations, de-wormed and will be spayed before adoption. She’s very friendly and energetic. To see her and other animals available for adoption, visit the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The shelter is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit RobesonHumaneSociety.org, call 910-738-8282 or find the society on Facebook.