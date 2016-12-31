Free info offered on home repairs

DURHAM — As North Carolinians repair or rebuild their homes damaged by the flooding that followed Hurricane Matthew, FEMA and home improvement stores in Robeson, Craven, Currituck and Duplin counties have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand this week to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics to be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Builder’s Discount at 482 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Out-of-county locations include Builder’s Discount, 1817 Racetrack Road, New Bern, in Craven County; Ace Hardware, 6704 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, in Currituck County; and Builder’s Discount, 1120 N.E. Railroad St., Wallace, in Duplin County.

Free reference booklets with information on protecting your home from flood damage will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

North Carolina survivors who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Option 2) for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Specialists can help with service claims, provide general information regarding policies and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.

The FEMA office where claims can be made and information gathered is at the old Kmart building in Lumberton. It will be closed on Monday, but will reopen on Tuesday and is open each day through Saturday. The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 9.