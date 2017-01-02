DA decides against charges in shooting death

PEMBROKE — The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office will not bring charges in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Pembroke man that occurred on Friday, according to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson.

Rusty Lowery, of Harry West Lane, was shot about 9 a.m. Friday at 109 Desperlee Drive in what was apparently a continuation of an earlier dispute with the shooter, 38-year-old Michael Shaun Collins. Collins lives at the home where the shooting occurred.

According to Thompson’s statement, when lawmen arrived they found Lowery suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest and prone on the driveway. Paramedics took him to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, where he was declared dead.

The statement said Collins told investigators that he and Lowery had a confrontation about 30 minutes before the shooting at a Pembroke store during which Lowery “threatened to come to (Collins’) house and beat him in front of his family.” Collins told investigators that Lowery came to his home and was told to “leave (me) alone.” When that didn’t happen, Collins shot Lowery.

The information was turned over to District Attorney Johnson Britt, who decided against charging Collins, according to the statement.

