Deese denies involvement in James Jordan’s death

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man whom a defense team has tried to connect to the death of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s father is denying he had anything to do with the 1993 murder.

Hubert Larry Deese admits to being a former drug dealer, but says he has built a life since leaving prison and now has a family with three children and a successful business.

“I have rehabilitated my name and reputation since being released on drug trafficking charges in 1998,” Deese said in a statement provided by his lawyer, Dale Godfrey. “I have built a successful business, and members of my community are treating me like a murderer when that is simply not the case. I have worked hard to build my life back.”

Lawyers for Daniel Green, who was one of two men convicted of killing James Jordan on July 23, 1993, are seeking a new trial in the murder, and his lawyers have tried to implicate Deese, saying it was a drug deal gone bad. Deese is the out-of-wedlock son of Hubert Stone, who was county sheriff at the time, and Deese spent more than four years in prison for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, exiting in 1998.

Attorneys for Green recently submitted documents in Robeson County Superior Court that contend notes from a 1997 drug and corruption investigation into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reinforce their claims of law enforcement misconduct.

“It is the goal to allow readers of the daily news reports which continue to include Green’s attorneys’ assertion that Hubert Larry Deese was involved in the crime to realize that these assertions are misleading and it must be stated once more, Hubert Larry Deese is in no way connected or involved in the murder of James Jordan,” Godfrey said in the statement.

Green and Larry Demery were convicted after James Jordan was shot and killed inside his Lexus while it was parked beside U.S. 74 near Lumberton. Demery testified against Green as part of a plea agreement.

Green’s lawyers contend Stone, who is dead, misled federal investigators into concluding the death was the result of a kidnapping and robbery rather than a drug deal gone bad. The defense lawyers say a phone call that was made to Deese with Jordan’s phone after the slaying suggests the crime was connected to drug trafficking.

“The attorneys assert that Sheriff Stone knew of his son’s involvement in drug trafficking; therefore, rather than investigating the murder as a drug deal gone bad, somehow convinced highly trained federal and state agents that in fact the murder was the result of a random carjacking,” Godfrey said.

Deese was not a convicted drug dealer at the time of the slaying, Godfrey said. Deese was later arrested and convicted of drug trafficking, but Deese said that happened only after Stone contacted the federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and initiated an investigation into drug trafficking in Robeson County.

“It seems apparent that if Sheriff Stone was aware of his son’s drug trafficking and was complicit in this trafficking then he would not have initiated a federal investigation that directly resulted in his son’s arrest,” Godfrey said.

Green’s lawyers also point to Deese’s association with Demery through their employment at Crestline Mobile Homes to suggest Deese’s involvement in Jordan’s death. They contend the two men worked together transporting mobile homes.

“In fact, throughout Deese’s employment at Crestline, he worked as a cabinet setter inside the plant and never had any contact with Larry Demery,” Godfrey said. “At the time both men worked for Crestline, the company employed between 150 and 250 employees at the manufacturing plant.”

Godfrey said evidence has been stretched and manipulated by Green’s lawyers in order to win a new trial for their client.

“The truth is Hubert Larry Deese did not have any relationship with Larry Demery and is in no way connected to the murder of James Jordan,” Godfrey said. “Deese is a respectable person who has worked hard to rehabilitate his reputation since serving his sentence and has no criminal record since his release.”

Deese said the negative publicity has affected more than just him, including his half-brothers.

“It’s also very embarrassing and humiliating that they’re calling and contacting my estranged brothers, whom I’ve never had a relationship with or even talked to,” he said. “They never claimed or acknowledge me as their brother. They don’t want or need this negativity, lies, rumors … .”

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649. Staff writer T.C. Hunter contributed to this story.

