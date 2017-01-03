PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man was killed Friday in a single-car accident on Union Chapel Road, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Chad Willis Brantley, of 162 Winford Road, was killed when his 2002 Honda minivan crossed the center line, left the road and struck a tree, patrol Sgt. J.F. Hinson said. Brantley was traveling south toward Pembroke at the time of the accident, which was at 3:46 p.m.

Brantley, who was 45 years old, was alone in the vehicle.

Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed weren’t factors in the accident, Hinson said.

