Fuller named as interim chief at DSS

LUMBERTON — Leslie Fuller was appointed Tuesday as interim director of the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

The department’s board of directors voted unanimously for Fuller, the department’s current personnel manager, to replace Becky Morrow temporarily. Morrow, director since April 2002, retired Dec. 31, which was Saturday. She had worked in various DSS positions since 1982.

“Leslie is a perfect fit for the interim director’s position at this time,” said Derick Coe, chairman of the five-member DSS board. “There will be no disruption at all in the work done here at DSS.”

Fuller, 46, is a lifelong Lumberton resident who has worked at DSS for three years. She came to the department after working for seven years as a benefits specialist in Robeson County’s Human Resources Department.

“Working at DSS has given me more of an education about human resources,” she said.

Fuller, who graduated in May from Fayetteville State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, said her long-range plans are to earn a master’s degree in public administration. She has not yet chosen the college or university where she will pursue her post-graduate education.

She said she was “shocked” and “surprised” when she was asked to take over Morrow’s responsibilities until a new full-time director can be hired. She said she has no plans for major change, pointing to the efficient management staff that Morrow had in place.

“This job will be easy for me,” Fuller said. “Becky had an excellent management team in place. They know their jobs. They will help me glide through this.”

She will only be serving as director for a short time because the board is expected to soon name a new full-time director soon. Fuller said she did not apply for that position.

“There are a lot of people who have worked here longer than I have and deserve the position,” Fuller said.

The board is close to hiring a new director, Coe said.

“We have had a lot of great candidates to apply for the position,” Coe said. “This has been a serious and thorough process. The county should be proud of the interest of candidates from across the state in serving as director of Robeson County’s Department of Social Services.”

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

