Town looks to solve labor needs with disaster relief program

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday that the town has two people working who are being paid by the federal Department of Labor disaster relief program, and might could add three more.

Kendrick Thomas, a specialist with the Lumber River Council of Governments, told the commissioners on Tuesday about the five-county, $2.4 million Dislocated Worker Program.

The program is funded to employ 485 people in general labor or in social services work related to recovery from Hurricane Matthew. People displaced by the storm or laid off from their jobs can make up to $24,000 a year in the two-year program serving Robeson, Hoke, Bladen, Scotland and Richmond counties.

The board members then listened to requests for two additional town employees. Juan Vincent, Recreation Commission chairman, requested a part-time assistant recreation director. Public Works Director Tim Mauldin requested help at the town’s recycling center.

Vincent told the commissioners more than 500 people participated in recreation activities during 2016 and three major events were staged. The workload is extremely demanding for one person, he said.

Vincent also proposed creating a smoke-free environment at all recreation facilities and dedicating the concession stand at Chavis-Locklear Park to the late Linda McKeithan, who was a 30-year volunteer with the Recreation Department.

Red Springs Mayor John McNeill said the board would give consideration to all three requests.

The board deliberated at length on the town’s recycling drop-off center, which they all agreed has become an eyesore.

“It’s become a dump site and a thorn in our side,” Mauldin said. “We need to put the gates back up after 5 p.m.”

Besides trash that does not belong in a recycling bin, refuse piles up outside the Dumpster, Mauldin said. He proposed putting up gates and restricting hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“It’s very unsightly, and we’ve had many complaints,” Commissioner Eula McNeill said. “We need to make a plan and get started.”

Mayor McNeill proposed spending $1,800 for gates and using $3,620 from reserve funds for additional help at the site on Saturdays.

The commissioners approved installing gates and the new hours of operation. They will seek help from the Council of Governments Dislocated Worker Program for labor.

In other action, the board named former Commissioner Flora McLean the Citizen of the Month. The retired public school teacher served two terms on the board beginning in 1989.

Kendrick Thomas with the Lumber River Council of Governments explains a new federal disaster relief program for displaced workers to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_redsrpings.jpg Kendrick Thomas with the Lumber River Council of Governments explains a new federal disaster relief program for displaced workers to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners.