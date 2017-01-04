Snow in local forecast

LUMBERTON — Guess what is in the weather forecast for Robeson County?

Snow.

And if the National Weather Service is correct, it will arrive here on Friday and Saturday, giving county residents the opportunity to frolic in the white stuff. As of now, it doesn’t appear that it would disrupt the schools, which have already lost about two weeks of classroom time to Hurricane Matthew.

According to the National Weather Service, after a mostly sunny Thursday, the clouds will start rolling in on Friday, when rain will start and then turn into a winter mix before becoming snow late Friday or early Saturday. The forecast now calls for a 60 percent chance of snow on Saturday.

It is too soon to know how much snow the area might get — if any. Snow lovers are often disappointed in Robeson County, as the white line regularly ends just to the west and north of us.

The low temperature on Saturday is forecast for 18 degrees, and although Sunday is expected to be sunny, the high is forecast at 35 degrees, so the white stuff would hang around awhile.

The snow would be a result of a winter storm system that could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

Even parts of the deep South — including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — are bracing for the possibility of snow.

Freezing rain and ice is also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms.