Pembroke looking to beautify

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council took action Tuesday toward beautifying the town and recruiting more businesses.

The council members voted unanimously to move forward with an agreement to create unique branding for the town and develop signs directing travelers to the town and to local points of interest.

Bizzell Design, a North Carolina company, presented information and examples of how the company could help improve the look of Pembroke by adding welcome and directional signage, and how the company could create a comprehensive branding strategy.

Pembroke leaders initially contacted the designer because council members had expressed an interest in the idea of a welcome sign. After Bizzell pitched ideas to the council, discussions moved to a more comprehensive strategy, Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

“He would actually develop a whole portfolio for all of these things,” Thomas told council members.

The portfolio would include such proposals as downtown storefront design, assisting the town with branding, and looking at the town’s imagery, Thomas said.

Money for the project could come from various sources. Among them are partnerships with local businesses and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, money from the tourism board, and the town’s remaining balance from downtown development grants.

“The public could come in and help influence the design. Once the signs were designed, there are other partners in town that could help,” Thomas said.

“This goes well with what we have already done,” Councilman Channing Jones said. “We want the most attractive town we can have. I think this is something that is needed.”

Mayor Greg Cummings said branding and downtown design is needed “to sell Robeson County outside of Robeson County.”

The council also heard a presentation about a local business that is looking to expand and revitalize a downtown building using a building reuse grant.

Brian Brewington, owner of Support for Speech Fundamentals, said he wants to expand the business’ operation and open a second office in downtown Pembroke. The speech therapy business is looking to create five permanent jobs after remodeling a Vance Street property at a cost of $50,000. The North Carolina Department of Commerce building reuse grant will pay for half of the project and the town must provide $1,250 in matching funds.

“I want to create jobs and to help upgrade the downtown area,” Brewington said. “We’ve decided to put our money in Pembroke and invest in Pembroke. Pembroke has a lot to offer and by creating jobs we think we can bring in people from outside of Pembroke.”

Brewington and his wife were raised in Pembroke and graduated from UNCP. The new office, expected to be finished in the spring, will employ two speech therapists, two speech therapist assistants and an administrative position.

The council also voted to approve a water supply plan that must be submitted to state government. The plan outlines the amount of water the town is generating, the local water demand and the future demand.

By Mike Gellatly [email protected]

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly