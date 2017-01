PEMBROKE — Seven members of the Lumbee Tribal Council will be sworn-in to three-year terms during a ceremony today 6:30 p.m. at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s business incubator in downtown Pembroke.

Council members taking the oath of office include: Janie McFarland, District 2; Alton Locklear Jr., District 3; Larry Chavis, District 6; Jan Lowery, District 7; Corbin Eddings, District 8; Ann Taylor, District 12; and Ricky Burnett, District 13.