Driver’s licenses restored following errors

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — North Carolinians who lost their driver’s licenses because of problems at the Division of Motor Vehicles have gotten them back, court and state officials say.

Forsyth County Clerk of Court Susan Frye said in May that thousands of North Carolina drivers had lost their licenses because DMV officials had not updated records, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Frye said the state agency did not update driver’s records to show when people complied with requirements such as taking care of a ticket or getting a re-scheduled court date.

DMV Commissioner Kelly Thomas said in May that the agency had a backlog of court actions that needed to be added to DMV driver records. DMV officials also learned that error reports had not been processed accurately.

The exact number of people affect is unclear.

John Brockwell, a spokesman with the DMV, said the agency did an audit of two years’ worth of error reports to “ensure that all driver records reflect the appropriate court action.” Brockwell said the audit was completed this past summer and all affected driver records were properly updated.

Frye said at one point, her office was getting 75 calls a day about the problem. That number has dropped to essentially zero, she said.

“They have done a great job in correcting what was wrong with the process,” she said.