Grey retires as patrol chief

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s Highway Patrol chief for almost the past four years has retired, and new Gov. Roy Cooper has named an acting commander to carry out his duties.

Cooper’s office announced commander Col. Bill Grey retired Monday after more than 25 years with the patrol. He was elevated to commander in March 2013 by then-Gov. Pat McCrory.

The acting commander is Maj. Charles “Vic” Ward, who joined the patrol in 1990 and most recently led field operations across a portion of eastern North Carolina. He’s a Whiteville native.

Grey led the patrol force of more than 1,600 troopers that enforce laws on 78,000 miles of state roadways. In a news release, Cooper praised Grey for his years of state service.