SRMC says all beds are occupied

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health is asking the public to visit the family physician or use local clinics for health conditions not requiring emergency care as all the beds at Southeastern Regional Medical Center are full.

Patients seeking admission are facing delays because of a variety of illnesses, according to a statement released by SRMC officials.

The hospital has implemented the following visitor restrictions effective immediately:

— Only one visitor, age 12 or older, is allowed per patient.

— Only clergy with SRMC badges will be allowed to visit.

— Exceptions will be made in extreme medical circumstances only.

— All visitors with a cough must wear a mask that can be obtained from the main information desk in the bed tower lobby.

Southeastern Health operates primary care clinics that offer sick visits as well as four walk-in clinics. They are Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, The Clinic at Walmart, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug and Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke. All walk-in clinics accept patients without an appointment. Other clinics will be offering extended hours.

For a complete clinic listing with regular and extended hours and telephone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org, then select “Services” and “Physician Services.”

