Robeson County residents on Monday have the chance to honor the life of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King during a national holiday to honor his birthday.

The annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, sponsored by the Robeson County Black Caucus, will be held at noon Monday at McCormick Chapel AME Church in Lumberton. The theme of the event will be “Rebuilding South Lumberton and Receiving its Fair Share Revenue.”

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Arnold. B. Coley Jr. Coley, who was reared in Goldsboro, recently retired as an investigator for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission, Southeast Region. He currently serves as the senior chaplain for the Fayetteville Police Department.

At noon in Fairmont, there will be a program titled “Remembering for the Purpose of Reaching and Serving Others” at the Fairmont Heritage Center. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Miranda Pearson. The Fairmont Heritage Center is located at 207 S. Main St.

Were King alive, he would celebrate his 87th birthday today.

He is perhaps best remembered for his “I Have a Dream” speech delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., that galavanixed the nation and led to civil rights legislation. He preached civil disabodience, insisting that protests be peaceful.

All government offices are closed on Monday, and that include the local FEMA office, which will reopen on Tuesday to again begin accepting claims relating to Hurricane Matthew.

