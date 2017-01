LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday evening on Wilson Street, according to a statem from Capt. Terry Parker.

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Wilson Street about 6:20 p.m. and found the body of Kenny Ray Floyd. The 38-year-old, for whom there was no address available, had been shot. No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845