Fairmont man charged in murder

PEMBROKE — A Fairmont man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death at a Pembroke restaurant in October.

In an unrelated case, Lumberton police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday.

Issiach Mclellan, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

He was arrested at a home in Lumberton on Friday and was being held at the Robeson County jail without bail.

Mclellan is accused of killing Charles Hunt, a Fairmont resident, during a private party at Mariani’s Restaurant in Pembroke about 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to authorities. Mclellan reportedly got involved in an argument inside the restaurant that spilled outside, and Hunt was shot in the head.

Pembroke police, Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Mclellan without incident.

In the Monday homicide, police Capt. Terry Parker said in a statement that officers were sent to the 2900 block of Wilson Street about 6:20 p.m. and found the body of Kenny Ray Floyd. The 38-year-old, for whom there was no address available, had been shot. No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845

City police investigate homicide