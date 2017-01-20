Kiwanis schedules pancake festival for Jan. 20, 21

LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton will hold its 54th annual Pancake Festival today and Saturday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Tickets are available for purchase for $7.

The festival will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today, and it will be held from 7 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds will go to the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased by any member or by calling club President Joseph Martin at 910-258-5739 or emailing the request to [email protected] or [email protected]

Those dining in will have an all-you-can-eat plate. Take-outs will also be available.