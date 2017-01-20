Crime report

Orlando Callazo of Michigan Circle in Lumberton reported a break-in and the theft of a television, video game components and a television. The total value of the electronics stolen was just under $1,000.

Victor Diaz of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton reported a break-in at his home. Diaz reported that five bottles of cologne valued at a total of $250 and $1,200 in cash were stolen.

Richky Harvin of E Avenue in Lumberton reported a theft of a $5,000 scooter on Monday.

Roy Davis of Crandlemire Road in Lumberton reported his home was invaded Wednesday and a 49-inch television, valued at $2,000, was stolen.

Michelle Arrington of 22nd Street in Lumberton reported her home was broken into Wednesday and $600 in electronics and clothing was stolen.