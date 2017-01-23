Special called meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday

LUMBERTON — A special called meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting is to consult with the attorney retained by the board and an attorney appointed to represent the board in a pending legal matter, according to a statement from the system. The Robesonian has learned the legal matter is a lawsuit that alleges six members of the Board of Education broke the state’s open meetings laws in their attempt to hire Thomas Graves as superintendent.

The offer that was made to Graves has since been rescinded.

The meeting will be held at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Office of Regional Initiatives at the Carolina Commerce and Technology Center, 115 Livermore Drive in Pembroke.