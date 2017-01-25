Fayetteville teacher collapses, dies

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Officials with the Cumberland Country Schools system say a middle-school teacher has died after collapsing in front of faculty members.

The Fayetteville Observer reports system spokeswoman Renarta Moyd identified the teacher as 27-year-old sixth-grade math and science teacher James Pietrowski

Superintendent Frank Till Jr. said Pietrowski wasn’t teaching class when he collapsed Tuesday at Max Abbott Middle School, and there were no students around. Till said Pietrowski, whose wife also teaches at the school, was with other faculty members when he went into distress. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

The school system sent an automated message to parents around 4:30 p.m. informing them and students of Pietrowski’s death. The automated message said Pietrowski died from an ongoing medical condition.