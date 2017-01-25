NC jobless rate inches up

RALEIGH (AP) — The latest jobless numbers from the N.C. Department of Commerce show the state’s unemployment rate edged slightly higher in December.

Figures announced Tuesday show the state’s seasonally adjusted rate for December was 5.1 percent, an increase 0.1 of a percentage point from November’s revised rate. The rate was also 0.5 of a percentage point lower than at the same time one year ago.

The national rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7 percent.

According to the Commerce Department, the number of people employed increased by 30,058 over the month to 4,667,739. That’s an increase of 154,386 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 8,718 over the month to 251,607, but fell by 16,825 over the year.