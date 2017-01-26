FEMA to close recovery center Feb. 2

LUMBERTON — FEMA will close its Disaster Recovery Center in Robeson County on Feb. 2, as well as centers in Cumberland and Edgecombe counties.

All of the centers will close at 6 p.m. that day.

The center in Lumberton is located at the old Kmart building at 2750 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The Cumberland County center in Fayetteville was previously scheduled to close today. However, because of increased activity, the center will remain open another week. Help will be available after the centers close by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

The deadline to file a claim related to Hurricane Matthew ended on Monday. In Robeson County, there 18,490 claims, the most in the state, with more than $23.7 million being awarded.

As of the end of the filing period, there have been:

— More than 80,700 survivors in North Carolina have contacted FEMA for assistance.

— More than $90.1 million has been approved for individuals and families.

— More than $84.2 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and

business owners has been approved.

— More than 5,700 National Flood Insurance Program claims have been submitted.

— Nearly $134 million has been paid on approved National Flood Insurance Program claims.

Although the deadline to register with FEMA has passed, people who have registered should continue to keep in touch with FEMA and call the helpline with any questions.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery, visit the disaster webpage at fema.gov/disaster/4285; or visit the North Carolina Emergency Management website at readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.