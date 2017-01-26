Crime Report

Elizabeth Corbett, of East 19th Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into her apartment and stole a television valued at $270, a Nintendo Wii valued at $200, two Wii controllers valued at $15 each and various Wii games with a total value of $100.

William Strickland, of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday that someone broke into his home and stole a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun valued at $430 and a small, fireproof safe containing various documents. The safe’s value was given as $50.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crop Production, of N.C. 211 East in Lumberton; Jimmy Beard, of Alamac Village Drive in Lumberton; and Lemaster Fletcher, of Covington Farm Road in Shannon.