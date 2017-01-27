County working to make corrections to water bills

LUMBERTON — Robeson County officials are asking water customers not to freak out if they see a high bill, that there remain problems related to Hurricane Matthew and the corrections are being made.

“Facebook’s been lit up with it,” said Ron Walters, whose most recent bill was almost three times larger than normal. “Everybody’s been getting outrageous bills from the county this past cycle.”

The Kinlaw Road resident said his November bill was $29.95 and December’s was $29.51. But the January bill was for $75.32 and indicated his family used more than 16,000 gallons of water during the month.

“That’s enough to fill a swimming pool,” Walters said.

He isn’t alone.

“I talked to my neighbor and his was a little more than triple,” said Walters, who guessed that the county is still estimating water usage instead of reading meters.

A friend of his daughter’s received a bill for $400.

“She went out there and raised a real stink and they cut it to $35,” Walters said.

Nicole Brooks, director of water customer service and meter maintenance, said the problems are being addressed on a case-by-case basis. She also confirmed Walters’ belief that estimates are still being used when meters can’t be reached.

“We are making adjustments to those accounts.” Brooks said. “Our staff is working diligently and efficiently to correct any and all inaccuracies.”

She said some meters can’t be read because they still are covered with debris or are near ditches and under water. Once they are read, adjustments are made in future bills.

“Due to the effects of Hurricane Matthew, many roads were not accessible to the meter readers,” Brooks said. “Therefore, water bills were estimated during this time … . We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused any of our customers.”

The department serves about 25,250 customers, she said, adding that more than half were affected in some manner by Matthew. Some customers may have had a leaks caused by Hurricane Matthew.

She said displaced residents need to notify her department in person or in writing, and the appropriate adjustments will be made.

“All accounts were estimated during the time of the storm. For the estimations, the calculations for some of the customers were lower than their actual usage, some were higher than their actual usage and some were on target,” Brooks said. “Once a meter reader was able to access the roads and access a reading on the meter, then adjustments are made if necessary.”

Anyone with questions or wanting information about their water bills should call 910-671-3478.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974.