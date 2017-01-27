Walters named Health Board chair

LUMBERTON — Dr. Daniel Walters was elected chairman of the Robeson County Health board during the board’s regular meeting Thursday.

Daniels is a dentist who lives in Lumberton. Tim Ferguson, of St. Pauls, was elected vice chairman.

Dr. Sonya Chavis, a veterinarian from Shannon; Larece Hunt, of Fairmont; and Raymond Cummings, of Pembroke, were sworn in as new board members.

Cummings, who is a county commissioner, replaces fellow Commissioner Tom Taylor of the boad. Taylor resigned the position so he could spend more time on his duties as chairman of the county Board of Commissioners.