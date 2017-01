DURHAM (AP) — Police in Durham say a driver has died in a wreck while being chased by city officers.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said in a news release that the wreck happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were chasing the vehicle because it had been reported as stolen. Glenn says the car drove into the rear of a parked truck and the driver died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released while relatives are notified.

The death is still under investigation.