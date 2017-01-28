Arson suspected in fire that guts old Allenton school building

ALLENTON — An abandoned school building in Allenton was destroyed overnight Friday in what the local fire chief is saying was arson.

The structure, which sits off of N.C. 211, was fully involved around 11 p.m. Friday and Allenton and East Howellsville volunteer firefghters battled the blaze. The remains of the brick building were still smoking Saturday afternoon.

According to Tom Taylor, the chief of the Allenton department, the fire was set intentionally.

“Somebody went in there and set it,” said Taylor, who is chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The school has been closed for some time as it has asbestos and mold, according to Taylor.

Taylor said homeless people would break into the building and sleep inside to escape, but he doesn’t believe one of them set the fire.

It once was Allenton Middle School. It was also used at one time by Robeson Community College.

