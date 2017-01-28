Pet of the week

(tap to edit)

Mary Ellen is an Australian shepherd and boxer mix. She is about 11 weeks old, weighs 8 pounds, is up to date on all vaccinations, de-wormed, and will come with spay voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. To see her and other animals available for adoption, visit the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The shelter is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit RobesonHumaneSociety.org, call 910-738-8282 or find the society on Facebook.