Crime report

James Brayboy Jr., of Jerome Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke into his residence and stole a full-sized bed valued at $510, a king-sized bed valued at $775, a queen-sized bed valued at $1,000, a refrigerator valued at $200, a washer machine valued at $100, two dressers with a total value of $120, two televisions with a total value of $205, assorted tools with a total value of $2,000, and shoes valued at $140.

Angel Oxendine, of Jerome Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into her residence and stole assorted clothing with a total value of $1,500, two televisions with a total value of $1,000, an Xbox video game system valued at $400, two white gold engagement rings with a total value of $1,750, and an electric heater valued at $70. Oxendine reported that during the same incident an estimated $600 in damage was done to her 2003 Volkswagen Beetle.

Nicolette George, of King Arthur Drive in Fayetteville, reported Saturday that someone broke into her 2008 Honda Accord and stole $1,800 in cash and $3,200 in checks paid out to Cary Cardiology in Cary.

Christopher Baldwin, of Charles Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone stole items after being invited into his residence. Reported stolen were a Madden 17 video game valued at $70, top and bottom grills with a total value of $600, a video game remote controller valued at $40, assorted clothing with a total value at $200, and $40 in cash.

Pamela Wright, of Jerome Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into her residence and stole a pocket book valued at $150, a drivers license, an SECU debit card, an SECU checkbook, a ring valued at $750, and an Apple iPhone valued at $700.

Katrina Oxendine, of Bradford Street in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone broke into her residence and stole a .380-caliber Taurus pistol valued at $225, a .22-caliber Ruger pistol valued at $300, a .223-caliber Sig Sauer rifle valued at $1,200, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson MP9 carbine valued at $700, .223-caliber ammunition and magazines with a total value of $200, three .380-caliber magazines with a total value of $100, two .22-caliber magazines with a total value of $100, a range bag valued at $60, two 9 mm magazines with a total value of $100, and a rifle case valued at $65.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

