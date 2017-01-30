Car crash kills 83-year-old Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON — An 83-year-old Lumberton woman was killed today in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Rosa Lee Wooten died when the 2003 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving was struck by a 2000 Nissan Frontier at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Camellia Lane in Lumberton just after 11 a.m., according to a statement by Capt. Terry Parker. The drive of the Nissan, Shawn Thomas, 40, of Lumberton, was not injured.

The statement said the Malibu pulled into the path of the Nissan. Wooten and Thomas were each alone in their vehicle

Thomas was charged with driving while his driver’s license was revoked.

Both vehicles were badly damaged.

