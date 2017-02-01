FEMA closing recover center on Thursday

LUMBERTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will close its Disaster Recovery Center in Lumberton at 6 p.m. Thursday, but FEMA will remain in North Carolina helping the victims of Hurricane Matthew, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

“We will continue to work with survivors with housing issues, appeals, as well as processing pending applications,” Ray Perez said. “Those registered with FEMA can always call 1-800-621-3362 for information and questions about their individual case. We urge survivors to stay in touch with FEMA.”

The FEMA center in Lumberton is located at the old Kmart store, 2750 N. Roberts Ave. The office at the Cumberland County Department of Social Services in Fayetteville will also close on Thursday.

In Robeson County, 18,505 assistance registrations have been filed with FEMA and $23.975 million in assistance has been approved. The statewide numbers are 81,235 registrations and $91.4 million.

Local assistance efforts remain in progress. Among them is the United Way of Robeson County.

“We will continue to help address unmet needs,” said Latricia Freeman, executive director of the local chapter. “We are working with local and state organizations to meet these needs, and will continue to do so as long as the resources are available.”

The number to the United Way is 910-739-4249.

“Anybody in the office will be glad to assist them,” Freeman said.

The Robeson Church and Community Center continues to operate a warehouse at 1401 Starlite Drive in Lumberton, where victims of the hurricane and resulting flooding can pick up clothing.

“We’ll be physically, hopefully, open until the first of April,” said Darlene Jacobs, executive director of the nonprofit.

The warehouse on Starlite continues to see a steady stream of people both donating items and picking them up, Jacobs said. More than 6,000 people have been helped through the facility since it opened in mid-November.

Donations to the facility still are being sought, she said. People can donate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. People can pick up items from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The RCCC hopes to reopen the home store at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton in mid-February, Jacobs said. It suffered damage during the hurricane, forcing the staff to the temporary location on Starlite Drive.

The RCCC is seeking volunteers to help get the West Fifth Street facility operational and to help at the Starlite warehouse, Jacobs said. To get information about volunteering or about getting assistance through the RCCC, call 910-738-5204.

The assistance warehouse at 2300 Cedar St. in Lumberton is no longer open to the public, said Sharon Hunt, assistant to the Lumberton city manager. The facility now is being used to help people transitioning to more permanent housing or who are moving back into their homes.

“We don’t have everything, but we do what we can,” Hunt said.

Staff writer T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-816-1974.

