Pittenger gives The Robesonian shoutout

WASHINGTON — For about one minute on Wednesday, The Robesonian’s effort to get news and information to the public in the wake of Hurricane Matthew took center stage on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Robert Pittenger, whose District 9 includes all of Robeson County, which was devastated by the Oct. 8 storm and subsequent flooding, took to the floor and spoke of how The Robesonian’s staff was able to keep Robeson County residents informed even though the newspaper’s building on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton was flooded and almost everything inside was destroyed.

“Hurricane Matthew inundated Lumberton, N.C., with rain in October 2016, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, closing Interstate 95, and leaving the water treatment plant under four feet of floodwater,” Pittenger said.

In the days after the storm The Robesonian newspaper was often the only source of information for local residents, Pittenger said.

“The devastation, which I witnessed firsthand, was unbelievable. The Robesonian’s own offices were destroyed and much of the staff suffered personal loss, slept in offices, went without showers, yet the newspaper continued to share vital information online and via social media,” Pittenger said.

The Robesonian’s website and social media were the only way many residents of Robeson County could access updated information on shelters and water distribution, he said.

“Thank you to the dedicated staff of The Robesonian for putting the community first and serving with distinction during the Hurricane Matthew floods,” Pittenger said.

Editor Donnie Douglas was surprised to hear Pittenger’s comments.

“Congressman Pittenger did visit us recently, and he asked how we fared during the storm,” Douglas said, “and I did share with him our experience, not only with what happened to our offices, but the challenges we faced in informing the public of need-to-know information. I had no idea he would share it in the halls of Congress.

“The recognition is certainly appreciated, but I can assure you that when our staff was scrambling to inform our readers and those who went to robesonian.com and our Facebook page, we were simply trying to do a good job — one that we did know was important.”

The Robesonian’s office at 2175 Roberts Ave. was flooded during the storm, and its employees are still displaced. There is a trailer at the Roberts Avenue office where people can pay for such things as subscriptions and classified ads, but the News, Advertising and Circulation departments are working out of a temporary office at 325. E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

To watch Pittenger’s address access the YouTube link https://youtu.be/sTiGGb2z89Y. His comments will be entered into the Congressional Record.

Robert Pittenger http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Robert-Pittenger_1-1.jpg Robert Pittenger