Murder suspect shot dead after chase

ROWLAND — A South Carolina man suspected of murdering his mother earlier today was shot and killed by law enforcement officers following a high-speed chase.

According to WPDE news, the dead man is Jamake Cason Thomas, 22, who lawmen say shot and killed his mother at a home on Adamsville Road in Bennettsville, South Carolina, about 2 a.m. today and then fled the home.

Thomas was reportedly seen near Maxton and that prompted a chase that included Robeson County deputies and the state Highway Patrol that began about 7:15 a.m.

The patrol said that several unsuccessful attempts were made to stop the vehicle before it stopped near Exit 7 on Interstate 95 and the exchange of gunfire occurred. Thomas died at the scene; no lawmen were injured.

According to WPDE news, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said a relative found the dead woman and called 911. Thomas was identified as a suspect and lawmen received a tip that he might be in Robeson County. Thomas was seen near Maxton and when lawmen approached, he stopped to let a woman out of the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued that lasted more than an hour through the communities of Rowland and Maxton.

Lemon said that Thomas went on I-95 South in Robeson County and was heading north when troopers, traveling in the correct direction, caught up with him and shots were fired.

Traffic was backed up in both directions of Interstate 95 as lawmen worked the scene.

According to the Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation has already been asked to investigate, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings. The two highway patrolmen involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty, which is also protocol.

