Officer shot, suspect killed

HICKORY (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was shot in the arm while trying to serve a search warrant and the suspect was shot and killed.

A statement from Hickory police spokeswoman Chrystal Dieter said the shooting happened about 8:15 a.m. Friday as officers looked for narcotics.

The statement said 33-year-old William David Whetstone disobeyed orders not to move and pulled a gun and shot Sgt. Rodney N. Harris in the arm. Two other officers then shot Whetstone, who died at the scene.

Harris was treated at a hospital and released.