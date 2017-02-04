ABC morning show visits on Friday

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton and its people will receive national attention Friday when “Good Morning America” visits for a live taping of the ABC television network program.

“Oh yeah. It’s for real,” said Burnis Wilkins, a member of the Lumberton City Council.

The taping is to take place at Lumberton Junior High School, which is 82 Marion Road, and city officials say it will spotlight local efforts to provide aid following Hurricane Matthew.

“If you served our local community through volunteer or donation services during the relief and/or now during the recovery stages, please appear in the audience at the live taping of ‘Good Morning America,’” a brochure from ABC reads in part.

“They sent me the brochure to get it out there,” Wilkins said.

The two-hour program, which debuted in 1975, features news, interviews, weather forecasts, special-interest stories and feature segments Its primary anchors are Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan and weather anchor Ginger Zee.

“I know they’re coming in the early part of next week, Wednesday or Thursday, to make practice runs and get it all set up,” he said.

The brochure advises that people wishing to be part of the audience should arrive at 5:30 a.m. The taping will begin at 7 a.m. Lumberton police will be on site to direct traffic. People wanting additional information are asked to call Lumberton police Detective Sgt. Pete Locklear at 910-671-3845.

“We have every intention of broadcasting this Friday from Lumberton,” said Morgan Zalkin, senior producer of special events for “Good Morning America.”

The broadcast idea was born during a brainstorming session, she said by telephone from New York City. Someone mentioned Lumberton as “ground zero” for Hurricane Matthew.

“We’re just checking in on a town that was hit hard by a natural disaster,” Zalkin said.

People from the ABC program will be in Lumberton ahead of time to scout the location and to set things up, she said. No costs for such things as extra security and special utility needs will be will be passed on to local taxpayers, Zalkin said.

“We go to great lengths not to pass on any costs,” Zalkin said. “Anything else would be unethical.”

The senior producer did not want to speculate on the format of the show, saying things were fluid.

“As I told someone from down there, things could change. Not 100 percent sure, so I don’t want to say,” Zalkin said.

She also didn’t want to say which on-air personalities would be present because the need to cover breaking news events could change the broadcast plan.

“Tune in Friday,” Zalkin said.

Will broadcast live from Lumberton Jr. High

By T.C. Hunter tchunter@civitasmedia.com

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974.

