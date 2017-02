RENNERT — A 75-year-old man was killed last week when he drove his moped past a barrier and crashed it on a roadway that was washed out by Hurricane Matthew, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to a report by Trooper M.J. Miles, Linda Harold Lowery, of Shannon Road, Lumberton, was driving west on Secondary Road 1758 at about 9:54 p.m. on Wednesday when he drove around the barrier and his vehicle hit a pipe and he was thrown from it.

The deadly accident happened near Rennert.