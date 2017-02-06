Two killed in early morning accident

LUMBERTON — A teenager was among two people killed this morning in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Lumberton Police Department, and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, of the 200 block of Bluff Circle, Wilmington, and Ryan Michael Menke, of the 100 block of Mendenhall Drive in Wilmington, were killed in the accident, which occurred at about 1 a.m., and Broderick Jones, 38, of the 100 Block of Spruce Street, Proctorville, was injured. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later was flown to another hospital for further treatment.

Parker said Jones was driving a 1989 Oldsmobile east in the westbound land of U.S. 74 near N.C. 41 when it struck a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Wilson.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Officer Cedrique Bridges at 910-671-3845.

