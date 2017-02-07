Land bought for wildlife

ASHEVILLE (AP) — The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy has helped the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to preserve some land in western North Carolina to give wildlife a place to thrive.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the conservancy helped with the purchase of 82 acres at Sorrells Meadow in Haywood County. The parcel will be added to the Cold Mountain Game Lands. It contains a mix of high elevation open meadow, water sources, a wildlife habitat and opportunities for public recreation.

It adjoins existing Cold Mountain Game Lands to the north and the Shining Rock Wilderness of Pisgah National Forest at its southern tip. The commission plans to manage the Sorrells Meadow property as a part of the Cold Mountain Game Lands for hunting, hiking, and birdwatching.

The purchase took place in December.