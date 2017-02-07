Crime report

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Thelma Johnson of Freewill Lane, Rowland; Teresa Wallace of Butterfly Road, Rowland; Bobby Pittman of Dial Road, Pembroke; Tristaian Blackhorse of Genecas Court, Maxton; Andre Braima of Huron Drive, Pembroke; Nancy Daringer of Carthage Road, Lumberton; Eskandar Saif of N.C. 710, Rowalnd; Doris Butler of Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Teresa Briggers of Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Anamaliah Jacobs of Prospect Road, Pembroke; Katherine Harris of Shannon Road, Shannon; Tammy Locklear of Revels Road, Maxton; Ryan Davis of Shannon Road, Lumberton; Cheryl Graham of Cemetery Road, Maxton; Tray Strikland of Dawn Road, Rowland

Shelly Jernigan of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton reported her car was broken into while it was parked on West Fifth Street and $200 worth of cash and other items was stolen from within.

Fernando Alegria of Rennert Road in Shannon reported that his 2003 GMC Envoy was stolen from Lacey Street in Lumberton on Saturday. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.

Four air conditioning units valued at $1,800 each were stolen from properties owned by the Lumberton Housing Authority on Friday.