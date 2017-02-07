Crime report

Kedrick Brown, of Minnesota Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the lower left leg.

Fernando Alegria, of Rennert Road in Shannon, reported Saturday that his 2003 GMC Envoy, valued at $5,000, was stolen.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dwayne Bryant, of Buies Mill Road in Red Springs; Valarie Deese, of NC 710 South in Rowland; Christopher Bergman, of Carper Road in Rowland; Tammie Locklear, of Russell Road in Lumber Bridge; and Ellie Locklear, of West McDuffie Crossing Road in Lumberton.